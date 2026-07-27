Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, July 28: Back Aaron Ashley's acca at 4-1

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The second round of Champions League qualifying continues on Tuesday with six second legs on the menu. British and Irish interest comes in the form of Hearts and Shamrock Rovers, but both have work to do after first-leg defeats.

Racing Post Sport football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the Champions League coupon and put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 4-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5pm Tuesday.

Football accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, July 28

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Mjallby to beat Lincoln Red Imps

Dinamo Zagreb to beat FC Thun

NK Celje to beat KF Egnatia

Hearts to beat Sturm Graz

Total odds: @ 4-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Lincoln Red Imps vs Mjallby

Mjallby eased to a 3-0 first-leg success over Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps last week, scoring all of their goals inside the first 32 minutes.

The Swedish side are already 14 games into their domestic season, so they will not be lacking any sharpness, and they have scored at least three goals in four of their last six away outings.

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Thun

This pair drew their opening leg at the Stockhorn Arena 1-1, but Dinamo Zagreb edged the shot count 20-16 and should be able to stamp their class back on home soil.

Dinamo tend to save their best stuff for the Croatian capital, where they have won 11 of their last 14 matches, and a run to the playoffs of last season’s Europa League shows what they are capable of.

Thun have lost four of their last six away games and may be found wanting at Stadion Maksimir.

NK Celje vs KF Egnatia

Egnatia twice came from behind to snatch a 3-3 draw in their first leg with Slovenian side Celje.

Celje won the Slovenian championship by seven points last season and they were dominant at home, amassing 39 points from 17 matches and scoring 43 goals.

Albanian visitors Egnatia have won only two of their last 11 games on the road and were held to a 1-1 draw at Moldovan minnows Petrocub in the first qualifying round.

Hearts vs Sturm Graz

Hearts have a mountain to climb after a 4-0 hiding away to Sturm Graz last week but the Scottish Premiership runners-up could reverse roles at their beloved Tynecastle.

While the scoreline suggests that Graz were much the better side in Austria, both teams had their chances. Indeed, Hearts had 19 shots to post an expected-goals figure of 1.96 and forced 12 corners.

The Jambos were undone by a couple of set pieces but should find things easier in Edinburgh, where they went unbeaten in the league last term with 15 wins and four draws from 19 matches.

Read more from the Racing Post Sport team:

Market Movers: Jamie Griffith looks at the biggest odds changes in the Premier League and EFL ante-post markets

Champions League qualifying: Hearts can gain some compensation

Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has a 5-6 selection from Champions League qualifying

The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants can walk tall at Headingley

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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