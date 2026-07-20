Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, July 21: Back our acca at 5-1

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The World Cup has been consigned to the history books, but the 2026-27 football season is starting to crank into gear with Champions League qualifiers and Scottish League Cup ties taking place on Tuesday.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 5.6-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, July 21

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Sabah Baku to beat KuPS

Dinamo Zagreb to beat Thun

Fenerbahce to beat Gornik Zabrze

Over 2.5 goals in Ross County v Dundee

Total odds: @ 5.6-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Sabah Baku vs KuPS

Sabah Baku are still buzzing from claiming the Azerbaijani league and cup double last season and the ease with which they saw off The New Saints in their opening Champions League encounter suggests the feel-good factor is still in evidence.

They earned a 4-1 aggregate victory over the Welsh Premier outfit and they should have enough to see off KuPS in their first-leg clash.

It is a long trip for a team who are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in Finland's top flight and they made hard work of seeing off Macedonians FK Vardar in the last round having won their first leg 2-0 on the road.

That makes them vulnerable to slipping up in what looks a tougher tie.

Thun vs Dinamo Zagreb

Thun won the Swiss League last season but lost four of their final five matches of the campaign, and it could take time for them to get up and running.

Dinamo Zagreb have a decent European pedigree and reached the last 16 of the Europa League last term, and the Croatian champions could prove to be too strong as they look to build upon a run of 22 matches without defeat.

Fenerbahce vs Gornik Zabrze

Fenerbahce, who were runners-up in last season's Turkish Super Lig, have been splashing the cash this summer by capturing among others Nathan Ake and Mason Greenwood.

A Champions League first-leg victory over Polish side Gornik Zabrze should be a matter of routine as their opponents get used to life back in European competition following an eight-year absence.

Things don't get much tougher than a trip to Istanbul at this stage of the competition.

Ross County vs Dundee

Both Ross County and Dundee have made great starts to their Scottish League Cup campaigns and that should ensure they are involved in an entertaining encounter at Dingwall.

Dundee have shown no mercy in beating Airdrieonians 4-1 and thumping Annan 5-0, while Ross have scored a total of seven times against Annan and Clyde, so these two should be able to muster three goals between them.

Read more from the Racing Post:

Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism

World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage

The Hundred predictions, betting tips and odds: Trent Rockets should take off under Billings

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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