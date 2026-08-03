Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 4: Back our acca at 9-1

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The third round of Champions League qualifying takes centre stage on Tuesday and it sees the introduction of some big names including Lyon, Olympiakos, Union Saint-Gilloise and Bodo/Glimt.

There are also two Europa League fixtures as Northern Ireland's Larne meet Iberia and League of Ireland outfit Shamrock Rovers do battle with Egnatia.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, August 4

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Dinamo Zagreb to beat Kauno Zalgiris

Olympiakos to beat NEC Nijmegen

Bodo/Glimt to beat Union Saint-Gilloise

Shamrock Rovers to beat KF Egnatia

Total odds: @ 9-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Dinamo Zagreb vs Kauno Zalgiris

Dinamo Zagreb needed extra-time to see off Swiss side FC Thun in the second round of Champions League qualifying but may find things easier against Lithuanian outfit Kauno Zalgiris, who failed to come through Conference League qualifying last season.

Dinamo eased past Slaven Belupo 2-0 in the first game of their Croatian campaign on Friday and they are European regulars, having made the playoff round of the Europa League last term. They have won seven of their last nine at home and should prove too strong.

Olympiacos vs NEC Nijmegen

Olympiacos made the playoff phase of last season's Champions League, suffering a knockout stage defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, while their only three defeats in the league phase came against Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Greek side finished runners-up to AEK Athens in the Super League last season and should have too much for NEC Nijmegen, who last played in Europe during the 2008-09 season. The Dutch visitors came third in the Eredivisie last term but won only one of their final five games and some influential players have left.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bodo/Glimt

It could be worth chancing Bodo/Glimt to claim victory at a nice price in the first leg of this Champions League third-round qualifier against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

Bodo/Glimt made the semi-final of the Europa League in 2024-25 and they reached the round of 16 in last season's Champions League, winning home and away against Inter in the playoff phase.

The Norwegian side also recorded wins over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in last season's Champions League so have the European know-how and they could be the sharper of the pair as they are 16 games into their domestic campaign. Glimt have won their last five matches to nil and may have been underestimated.

Shamrock Rovers vs KF Egnatia

Shamrock Rovers won 2-1 at home to Ararat-Armenia in the second leg of last week's Champions League qualifier and, although that was not enough to avenge a 2-0 first-leg defeat, it is enough to suggest that they should take some stopping against Egnatia with their sights lowered in the Europa League.

Shamrock were dominant in that second leg, winning the shot count 17-5. Ararat-Armenia scored with their only effort on target, and Rovers should create plenty of goalscoring opportunities. Egnatia also crashed out in the second round of Champions League qualifying, losing to Celje on penalties after a 5-5 aggregate draw, and they are limited.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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