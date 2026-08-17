Football accumulator tips for Tuesday August 18: Back our acca at 9-1

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The final stage of Champions League qualifying begins on Tuesday with some blockbuster clashes in store, while domestic action comes from the EFL Trophy.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has studied the card and picked out a Tuesday fourfold, which pays out at 9-1 with Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, August 18

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Leyton Orient to beat Wimbledon

Stockport to beat Everton Under-21s

AEK Athens to beat Levski Sofia

Dinamo Zagreb to beat Viking

Total odds: @ 9-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Leyton Orient vs Wimbledon

Leyton Orient were 4-2 winners when these two teams met in the league last season and they opened the new campaign with a 2-0 EFL Cup success over Oxford.

Orient should be able to get the better of a Wimbledon side who were beaten 3-0 by Huddersfield in their first League One fixture of the season and they needed penalties to see off League Two outfit Newport in their EFL Cup clash.

Stockport vs Everton Under-21s

Under-21 sides have a terrible record in the EFL Trophy and that looks set to continue as Everton's youngsters take on Stockport.

The home side were 4-1 winners when these two met in this competition two seasons ago and they were in fine form in Saturday's League One curtain-raiser, recording an impressive 3-1 victory away at Plymouth.

Levski Sofia vs AEK Athens

Reigning Greek champions AEK Athens face a tough test against Levski Sofia in this Champions League qualifier but it is one which they are fancied to overcome.

The visitors reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League last term and are a big step up on the teams in which the Bulgarians have faced so far in qualifying.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Viking

Diamo Zagreb have won five and drawn one of their six games to start the season and can record a home win against a Viking team who lost to Rosenborg on Friday.

The tight turnaround between those two games, as well as their lack of European pedigree, means that the visitors are worth taking on.

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Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

EFL Trophy 2026-27 predictions: outright, matches and odds

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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