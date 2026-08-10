Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, August 11: Back Aaron Ashley's acca at 5-1

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The third round of Champions League qualifying concludes on Tuesday with ten second-leg encounters.

Last season's quarter-finalists Bodo/Glimt, Lyon, Fenerbahce and Olympiakos are just some of the big names hoping to book their place in the playoff round and move to within one step of the league phase proper.

Racing Post Sport football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and has put together a Tuesday fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, August 11

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Bodo/Glimt to beat Union Saint-Gilloise

Sabah Baku to beat Aarhus

Red Star Belgrade to beat Hapoel Beer Sheva

Lyon to beat Sparta Prague

Total odds: @ 5-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Bodo/Glimt vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Bodo/Glimt and Union Saint-Gilloise shared six goals in Belgium last weekend but the Norwegians hold the aces on their artificial pitch in the Arctic Circle.

Glimt have forged a reputation for upsets and recorded home wins over Manchester City, Inter and Sporting in last season's Champions League, having made the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2024-25.

The Eliteserien leaders are a formidable force at the Aspmyra Stadion, where they have won 12 of their last 15 matches, and the visitors have won only one of their last five on the road.

Sabah Baku vs Aarhus

Sabah Baku trail Aarhus 2-1 following last week's first leg but the Azerbaijani outfit should be able to turn the tables in Masazir.

Sabah Baku have lost only two of their last 21 home matches and the long trip to Azerbaijan can be both physically and mentally draining.

The hosts had 56 per cent possession and won the shot count 15-10 in the first leg, which offers hope that they can exact revenge, especially given that they have already defeated The New Saints and Finnish league leaders KuPS on their own patch in earlier rounds of Champions League qualifying.

Red Star Belgrade vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Red Star Belgrade lost 1-0 to Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Hungary last week but the Serbian side were wasteful, dominating the shot count 19-7.

However, Red Star have won all four home games this season, scoring 15 goals which includes a 5-0 rout of Larne in the second round of qualifying, and they should not be so charitable.

The visitors beat Icelandic side Vikingur Reykjavik 3-2 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round, but they lost 2-1 on their travels and the Rajko Mitic Stadium is an extremely intimidating place to visit.

Lyon vs Sparta Prague

Lyon have work to do after last Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Sparta Prague, where they opened the scoring in the first half but conceded twice in a frantic six-minute period after the break.

Les Gones missed a penalty in between Sparta's equaliser and the decisive goal, but it was their first competitive outing of the season so they should improve.

Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season and won seven of their eight games in the league phase of the Europa League, so should be able to put things right. The visitors have suffered defeats in their opening two away games in the Czech top flight, going down 3-1 at Brno and 2-0 at Mlada Bolesav.

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Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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