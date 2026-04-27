Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, April 28: Back our acca at 25-1

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All eyes will be on Paris this evening as reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain take on Bundesliga kings Bayern Munich in an unmissable Champions League semi-final first leg.

There are only a handful of games in the EFL for football bettors to tackle but they include a massive Championship fixture at St Mary's, where fifth-placed Southampton take on second-placed Ipswich.

Top football tipster Dan Childs has studied the coupon and has put together a fourfold which pays out at 25-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm tonight.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday, April 28

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Ipswich to beat Southampton

Barnsley to beat Northampton

Peterborough to beat Mansfield

Stockport to beat Port Vale

Total odds: @ 25-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Southampton vs Ipswich

Ipswich are on the cusp of promotion to the Premier League and they could seal the deal against FA Cup semi-finalists Southampton, who may have to settle for a place in the Championship playoffs. The Saints put a huge amount of effort into Saturday's Wembley defeat and are weakened by the absence of key midfielder Flynn Downes.

Northampton vs Barnsley

Barnsley have fallen well short of expectations in League One but the Tykes can maintain their hopes of a top-half finish by defeating relegated Northampton at Sixfields. The visitors are 21 points better off than the Cobblers, who are on a dismal ten-match losing run.

Peterborough vs Mansfield

Peterborough have been on a difficult run but can ensure League One safety with a home victory over mid-table Mansfield. The Posh were no match for fourth-placed Stockport at the weekend, but they've suffered just one defeat in six at home and will be highly motivated for this clash.

Stockport vs Port Vale

Stockport are almost certainly playoff-bound and they should be far too strong for relegated Port Vale, who are 35 points worse off in the League One standings and heading down with a whimper.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

PSG vs Bayern Munich Bet Builder: Jamie Griffith has a juicy treble for tonight's Champions League semi-final

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Champions League predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Southampton vs Ipswich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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