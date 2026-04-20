Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, April 21: Back our acca at 7-1 with bet365

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There are 15 EFL fixtures on Tuesday including a key Championship contest between mid-table Stoke and promotion-chasing Millwall.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 7-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Coventry to beat Portsmouth

Southampton to beat Bristol City

Millwall to beat Stoke

Luton to beat Rotherham

Total odds: @ 7-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Coventry vs Portsmouth

Three points are all that separate Coventry from the Championship title and Frank Lampard's Sky Blues can attain them at the expense of 18th-placed Portsmouth, who are not quite safe from the threat of relegation yet.

Southampton vs Bristol City

Southampton have stormed up the Championship standings and the Saints can maintain their surge for automatic promotion with a victory over mid-table Bristol City, who have gone two games without success and are meandering towards the end of the campaign.

Stoke vs Millwall

Millwall are one of the sides hoping to stay ahead of Southampton and the Londoners are targeting maximum points from their last three games as they look to claim a place in the Premier League. Injury-hit Stoke, who are winless in three, look easy prey for the Lions on Tuesday.

Rotherham vs Luton

Luton are on the fringes of the League One playoff places and Jack Wilshere's Hatters can keep themselves in the hunt for a top-six finish by defeating relegated Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

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European accumulator tips for Tuesday, April 21

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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