Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 21: Back our acca at 14-1

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The Scottish Premiership playoff between Partick Thistle and St Mirren is the highlight of Thursday's card, with a plethora of action from across Europe for punters to enjoy too.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 14-1 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, May 21

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Wolfsburg to beat Paderborn

Union Saint-Gilloise to beat Gent

Utrecht to beat Heerenveen

Partick Thistle to beat St Mirren

Total odds: @ 14-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Wolfsburg vs Paderborn

Wolfsburg finished the season strongly to sneak into this Bundesliga relegation playoff, beating St Pauli 3-1 on the final day to avoid the drop automatically. That was part of a run of just one defeat from their last five, a 1-0 loss to champions Bayern Munich, and they are fancied at home against Paderborn.

The visitors won only one of their last five games of the campaign and could fall short again.

Gent vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise have a phenomenal record against Gent, going unbeaten in the last 15 head-to-heads, and they should be able to extend that against a Gent side who have been struggling badly.

The home side have gone seven games without a win and title challengers USG can inflict another defeat on them.

Utrecht vs Heerenveen

Utrecht finished the season strongly, with six wins from their last eight games, and they can carry that into this European playoff with Heerenveen.

Eight of De Superfriezen's 11 defeats came on the road and they may suffer another.

Partick Thistle vs St Mirren

Partick Thistle have been rock-solid at home this season, going 18 games without a defeat at Firhill in 90 minutes, and they look a tempting price to take a first-leg lead against St Mirren in this Scottish Premiership playoff.

The Buddies lost three and drew one of their five post-split games and their Scottish League Cup win is looking increasingly like the only positive from a nightmare campaign.

Read more from our football experts:

Premier League news, odds and analysis: Arsenal 6-4 to go back-to-back

Middlesbrough odds-on to reach Premier League after Southampton expelled

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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