Football accumulator tips for Thursday May 14: Back our acca at 15-1

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Bradford host Bolton in the second-leg of their League One playoff semi-final clash, while there is also action from around Europe on Thursday night.

Racing Post football tipster Henry Hardwicke has picked out a fourfold accumulator for the night's action, which pays out at 15-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, May 14

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Bolton to beat Bradford

Valencia to beat Rayo Vallecano

Girona to beat Real Sociedad

Real Madrid to beat Real Oviedo

Total odds: @ 15.09-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Bradford vs Bolton

Bolton didn’t allow Bradford a single shot on target in Saturday's first leg of this playoff semi-final and the Trotters allowed an expected goals total of only 0.23.

The Whites head for Valley Parade as the superior side with a one-goal advantage and they can reach Wembley in style.

Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have won only four of their 17 away La Liga matches this season and the Red Sashes will no doubt have one eye on their Conference League final with Crystal Palace. Valencia can send their fans home happy.

Girona vs Real Sociedad

Girona played well in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano last time out and they have lost only four of their last 14 home games.

The White and Reds can get the better of a Real Sociedad side who are winless in their last five La Liga games.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo

Jose Mourinho is set for a second spell at Real Madrid and the former Chelsea boss will inherit a side which has won 11 of their last 14 home games and scored 35 goals in their previous 13 Bernabeu games. La Liga bottom club Real Oviedo are unlikely to upset Los Blancos.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Bradford vs Bolton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 17-10 selection from La Liga

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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