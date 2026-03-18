Football accumulator tips for Thursday March 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

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After two blockbuster nights of Champions League action, the Europa League and Conference League take centre stage on Thursday with the second legs of the last-16 ties, featuring Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey, fresh from tipping a 26-1 acca winner on Tuesday, has selected another fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Lille

Porto to beat Stuttgart

Rayo Vallecano to beat Samunspor

Strasbourg to beat Rijeka

Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Aston Villa vs Lille

Aston Villa may have hit harder times domestically of late, but they have dominated the Europa League this season, winning eight games in the competition following their 1-0 win away to Lille last week.

Unai Emery is a specialist in this competition and he can again get the better of the French side, who have only scored 12 goals in their last 16 matches.

Porto vs Stuttgart

Porto were somewhat shock winners in Stuttgart last week but their impeccable home record means that they are worth siding with to record back-to-back victories over the German side.

The Dragons have won ten of their last 11 home games and they have conceded just six goals in that run. Stuttgart have won only one of their last four on the road and may come up short.

Rayo Vallecano vs Samunspor

Rayo Vallecano are another side with a rock-solid home record and their European form is even better. Remarkably, the Red Sashes have won nine of the ten European home games in their history.

They have kept three clean sheets in their four home wins in this year's Conference League and can outclass a Samunspor side who will have to chase the game after their 3-1 defeat in Turkey last week.

Strasbourg vs Rijeka

Strasbourg came into the Conference League among the favourites and they have done little to disuade backers, winning six of their seven games.

Visitors Rijeka lost 2-0 back in domestic Croatian action at the weekend and are rightfully a big price to take anything from this encounter.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Aston Villa vs Lille predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Europa League last 16 second leg predictions: Lyon and Porto primed to make home advantage count

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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