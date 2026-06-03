Football accumulator tips for Thursday June 4: Back our acca at 6-1

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The countdown to the World Cup continues with some of the biggest contenders, including Spain and France, playing warm-up matches on Thursday.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 6-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, June 4

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Andorra to beat Liechtenstein

Greece to beat Sweden

Spain to beat Iraq

France to beat Ivory Coast

Total odds: @ 6-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Andorra vs Liechtenstein

Andorra have won their last three meetings with Liechtenstein and should be able to extend that run against a side who were beaten 4-1 by Aruba last time out.

Sweden vs Greece

Sweden suffered a 3-1 defeat to Norway in their first warm-up friendly for the World Cup, and they may fall to another loss against a Greece side that includes some exciting young attacking talents.

Spain vs Iraq

Spain are unbeaten in their last 16 home games, winning 13 of those, and it's hard to see anything but them extending that run with a victory over Iraq, who have lost to Jordan and Algeria in the last few months.

France vs Ivory Coast

France have won nine and drawn one of the ten games that they have played in the city of Nantes and they are fancied to add to that tally against Ivory Coast, who were beaten by Egypt in January.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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