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Football accumulator tips for Thursday, July 30: Back Henry Hardwicke's acca at 11-2
Want top football acca tips for Thursday's matches? Henry Hardwicke's fourfold pays out at 11-2 with Coral
Motherwell, TNS, Coleraine, Derry, Shelbourne, Bohemians and Hibernian are all in Conference League action on a packed night of Uefa qualifiers on Thursday.
Racing Post Sport football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the European coupon and put together a Thursday fourfold which pays out at over 11-2 with Coral.
All bets must be placed by 5pm Thursday.
Football accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, July 30
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
PAOK to beat Dynamo Kyiv
Basaksehir to beat Inter Turku
Hibernian to beat Malisheva
HJK to beat Coleraine
Total odds: @ 5.71-1 with Coral
Odds correct at time of publication
PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv
PAOK were good value for their 3-2 Europa League second-round first-leg win over Dynamo Kyiv last week and the Greek side now have home advantage.
Alessio Lisci’s men won the shot count 14-10 and racked up an expected-goals tally of 2.01 to Kyiv’s 1.33 in Poland and PAOK look to be a progressive outfit.
Inter Turku vs Basaksehir
Basaksehir had 24 efforts on goal, nine shots on target and eight corners in their 1-1 first-leg draw with Inter Turku and the Istanbul outfit were clearly the better side at the Fatih Terim Stadium.
There is no home advantage for Nuri Sahin’s men at the Veritas Stadium, but they are a vastly superior side.
Hibernian vs Malisheva
Hibernian were shocked by their 2-0 loss at Malisheva last Thursday, and while it would be untrue to suggest that it was an unfortunate defeat, Hibs did have more of the ball and only lost the shot count 10-9.
Malisheva will now have to deal with the full voice of Easter Road and many top clubs have fallen in Leith’s intimidating atmosphere.
Coleraine vs Helsinki
HJK hammered Coleraine 5-0 in Helsinki last week and a lack of intensity looks the only danger to a bet on the Finnish outfit.
On the other side, Joonas Rantanen’s men are clearly the better team and Coleraine’s confidence must have been shattered at the Bolt Arena.
Read more from the Racing Post Sport team:
Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown
Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 4-5 selection from the Europa League
Europa League and Conference League qualifying: Shelbourne to repeat the trick in Estonia
'His Stateside form figures could hardly be more impressive' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for the Rocket Classic
Ian Wilkerson's Rocket Classic first-round golf predictions
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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