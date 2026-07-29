Football accumulator tips for Thursday, July 30: Back Henry Hardwicke's acca at 11-2

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Motherwell, TNS, Coleraine, Derry, Shelbourne, Bohemians and Hibernian are all in Conference League action on a packed night of Uefa qualifiers on Thursday.

Racing Post Sport football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the European coupon and put together a Thursday fourfold which pays out at over 11-2 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 5pm Thursday.

Football accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, July 30

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

PAOK to beat Dynamo Kyiv

Basaksehir to beat Inter Turku

Hibernian to beat Malisheva

HJK to beat Coleraine

Total odds: @ 5.71-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

PAOK vs Dynamo Kyiv

PAOK were good value for their 3-2 Europa League second-round first-leg win over Dynamo Kyiv last week and the Greek side now have home advantage.

Alessio Lisci’s men won the shot count 14-10 and racked up an expected-goals tally of 2.01 to Kyiv’s 1.33 in Poland and PAOK look to be a progressive outfit.

Inter Turku vs Basaksehir

Basaksehir had 24 efforts on goal, nine shots on target and eight corners in their 1-1 first-leg draw with Inter Turku and the Istanbul outfit were clearly the better side at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

There is no home advantage for Nuri Sahin’s men at the Veritas Stadium, but they are a vastly superior side.

Hibernian vs Malisheva

Hibernian were shocked by their 2-0 loss at Malisheva last Thursday, and while it would be untrue to suggest that it was an unfortunate defeat, Hibs did have more of the ball and only lost the shot count 10-9.

Malisheva will now have to deal with the full voice of Easter Road and many top clubs have fallen in Leith’s intimidating atmosphere.

Coleraine vs Helsinki

HJK hammered Coleraine 5-0 in Helsinki last week and a lack of intensity looks the only danger to a bet on the Finnish outfit.

On the other side, Joonas Rantanen’s men are clearly the better team and Coleraine’s confidence must have been shattered at the Bolt Arena.

Read more from the Racing Post Sport team:

Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown



Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has a 4-5 selection from the Europa League

Europa League and Conference League qualifying: Shelbourne to repeat the trick in Estonia

'His Stateside form figures could hardly be more impressive' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for the Rocket Classic

Ian Wilkerson's Rocket Classic first-round golf predictions

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.