Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 23: Back our acca at 7-1

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There is a feast of football on Thursday with Europa League and Conference League qualifiers taking place around the continent.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the European coupon and has put together a Thursday fourfold which pays out at 7-1 with Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday , July, 23

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Twente to beat Ferencvaros

Benfica to beat St Gallen

PAOK to beat Dynamo Kyiv

Qarabag to beat CSKA Sofia

Total odds: @ 7.14-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Twente vs Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros lost a couple of key performers in the summer and the Hungarians could struggle against a progressive Twente outfit.

The Dutch side were good enough to finish ahead of Ajax, Utrecht and AZ in the Eredivisie last term and they are likely to be tough to beat at De Grolsch Veste.

St Gallen vs Benfica

Benfica will hope to progress under former Fulham boss Marco Silva and the Eagles should soar past St Gallen.

The Swiss side shipped 47 goals in 38 league games last term and they could struggle to keep Benfica out.

Dynamo Kyiv vs PAOK

Kostyantyn Vivcharenko, Mykola Mykhaylenko, Vladyslav Zakharchenko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Reshat Ramadani, Roman Salenko and Vladyslav Kabaev could all be missing for a Dynamo Kyiv side who could finish only fourth in the Ukrainian top flight last term and failed to progress from the league phase of the Conference League.

PAOK are good enough to win this tie, played in neutral Poland.

Qarabag vs CSKA Sofia

Qarabag bashed Vestri 6-0 on aggregate in the previous round of Europa League qualification and the Azerbaijan side are a useful outfit at this level.

CSKA Sofia didn't impress against Derry City in their first qualification contest and they look likely to struggle on this long trip east.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Europa League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Midtjylland may play their part in invigorating Istanbul battle

Conference League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Motherwell and Hibs heading for winning starts

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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