Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 6: Back our acca at 9-2

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European qualifiers take centre stage on Thursday, with bundles of action from the Europa League and Conference League. Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell, Hibernian, Shelbourne and Bohemians are all in action.

Racing Post tipster Henry Hardwicke has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out over 9-2 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, August 6

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Omonia Nicosia to beat Lincoln Red Imps

PAOK to beat Anderlecht

Benfica to beat Hearts

Inter Turku to beat Vaduz

Total odds: @ 4.63-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Lincoln Red Imps vs Omonia Nicosia

Omonia Nicosia were pretty unfortunate to lose a penalty shootout to Kairat in the Champions League qualifiers, but the Kazakhstan side went down only 2-1 to Inter and 3-2 against Arsenal in Europe’s premier club competition last season and they are a good team.

Omonia have enough quality to win at Lincoln Red Imps.

PAOK vs Anderlecht

PAOK were excellent in their 5-2 aggregate Europa League qualifying success over Dynamo Kyiv and Dikefalos rate a progressive side. The Greeks are fancied to beat Anderlecht on home turf.

Anderlecht lost another raft of key players with Nathan De Cat, Jan-Carlo Simic and Keisuke Goto departing in the summer and they look a long way behind PAOK in terms of class.

Benfica vs Hearts

Hearts have started the campaign with a 6-0 aggregate loss to Sturm Graz in the Champions League and a 2-1 William Hill Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen. That is not the start the Jambos would have hoped for after a summer of change and Hearts are unlikely to trouble Benfica.

Inter Turku vs Vaduz

Inter Turku were impressive when beating Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous round of Conference League qualifiers and the Finnish side should have too much for Vaduz.

The Liechtenstein visitors were beaten 3-2 at home by St Gallen when they returned to domestic duties in the Swiss League at the weekend and a tie with Inter Turku rates an even tougher test.

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Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

Bristol City vs Walsall: Skubala's side can get off to a smooth start

Benfica vs Hearts: Tough test for Hearts in Portugal

Europa League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Rangers facing a tricky trip

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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