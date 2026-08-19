Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 20: Back our acca at 9-1

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There is a heavy Scottish and Irish contingent in the Conference League playoffs this year, with four teams from the Scottish Premiership in action on what promises to be a blockbuster night of continental action.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the coupon and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 9-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 7.15pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, August 20

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Ajax to beat Sion

Gent to beat Hibs

Rapid Vienna to beat Hearts

Rangers to beat Jablonec

Total odds: @ 9/1 with Ladbrokes 9-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Sion vs Ajax

Ajax have already scored 13 goals in four Conference League qualifiers this term and the European giants should be too strong on the road for Sion.

The Swiss side needed a late comeback to sneak past Noah in the last round and this is a significant step up.

Gent vs Hibs

Hibs lost 2-0 to Malisheva in their first European away game and may struggle to lay a glove on a Gent side who have conceded just twice in six games this season.

The hosts are unbeaten and can take a step towards the league phase with a win.

Hearts vs Rapid Vienna

Hearts are still a work in progress under new boss Wouter Vracken and have a number of injuries, particularly in defensive areas, before this play-off. Rapid Vienna have won all eight of their matches this season, scoring 29 goals and conceding just five.

That form sets a formidable standard and the Jambos may struggle.

Rangers vs Jablonec

Rangers struggled in their opening games of the new season but they looked much better in their 5-1 win over St Mirren last time out and should be too strong for Jablonec, who finished fifth in the Czech top flight last season.

The Light Blues can start to put things right with a victory at Ibrox.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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