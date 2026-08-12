Football accumulator tips for Thursday August 13: Back our acca at 7-1

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The third round of qualifying in the Europa and Conference Leagues continues on Thursday, with Rangers, Hearts, Ajax, Besiktas and Shamrock Rovers among the teams in action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon and has put together a Thursday fourfold which pays out at over 7-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, August 13

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Besiktas to beat Hradec Kralove

Pafos to beat Salzburg

Sion to beat Noah

Gent to beat IFK Gothenburg

Total odds: @ 7-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Besiktas vs Hradec Kralove

Given he led Fiorentina to two Conference League finals, it is no surprise that Vincenzo Italiano has excelled in Europe with new side Besiktas.

After beating a talented Midtjylland side 3-0 on aggregate, the Turkish giants won 1-0 at Hradec Kralove last week and should have no issues repeating the trick at a hostile Besiktas Park.

Pafos vs Salzburg

Playing away from their usual home can often hinder teams. However, the opposite has been true for Pafos in Europe, with the Cypriots being beaten by only Bayern Munich at their temporary Limassol base in last season's Champions League.

The other three games saw them record victories over Villarreal (1-0) and Slavia Prague (4-1) and draw 2-2 with Monaco, so they will fear nothing against Salzburg, who have won only three of their last eight matches and needed an 88th-minute winner to prevail in Austria.

Sion vs Noah

Despite a 26th-minute red card, Sion battled well in Armenia to ensure things were all-square for the return leg in Switzerland, where they should sweep aside Noah.

Noah also had a man sent off in the first leg. However, their red card came in the 64th minute and the spell in which they had the man advantage finished 1-0 in Sion’s favour, suggesting there is a gulf in quality between the pair.

Gent vs IFK Gothenburg

Gent needed penalties to edge past Ukrainian side LNZ Cherkasy in the previous round but they are in a much stronger position this time, having beaten Gothenburg 1-0 in Sweden.

The Belgians’ defensive organisation was key to that success, with the Swedish hosts managing just one shot on target, and their resilience should help them cruise into the Conference League qualifying playoff round.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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