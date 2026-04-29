Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 30: Back our acca at 30-1

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The Europa League and Conference League semi-finals take centre stage on Thursday, with a mouthwatering clash between Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa the highlight, as well as Crystal Palace's encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 30-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, April 30

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest

Braga to beat Freiburg

Crystal Palace to beat Shakhtar Donetsk

Rayo Vallecano to beat Strasbourg

Total odds: @ 30-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa have picked up 21 points more than Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season and that should be reflected on the pitch when the pair meet in the first leg of this Europa League semi-final.

Unai Emery is a specialist in this competition and the Villans have won 11 of their 12 games in Europe this season, they should have too much for these opponents.

Braga vs Freiburg

Freiburg have had a terrible week, losing to Stuttgart in extra-time of the German Cup semi-finals last Thursday before suffering a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the league at the weekend.

The Bundesliga side have struggled on the road this term and may come up short in this first leg against a Braga team who have won 12 of their last 16 European home games.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have not been the most convincing team in the Conference League this season but they did outclass Fiorentina in the quarter-finals and also beat Dynamo Kyiv in the league phase.

A repeat of those performance levels should see them get the better of Shakhtar Donetsk, who have lost to Lech Poznan and Legia Warsaw already in this competition.

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg have lost three of their last five matches and could fall to a first-leg loss to Rayo Vallecano in this Conference League semi-final.

The Spaniards have been rock-solid at home this season, losing just three of their 23 games at Estadio de Vallecas and they can extend that run with another victory.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Braga vs Freiburg predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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