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Football accumulator tips for Thursday, April 23: Back our acca at 9-1
Want top football acca tips for Thursday's La Liga, Primeira Liga and Eredivisie matches? Jamie Griffith's fourfold pays out at 9-1 with Ladbrokes
The biggest games taking place this evening are League Two leaders Bromley’s clash with Salford and a German Cup semi-final between Stuttgart and Freiburg.
However, they are tricky matches to call and it may be best looking to Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands for acca purposes.
Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied today's coupon to create a fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with Ladbrokes.
All bets must be placed by 6pm.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, April 23
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Levante to beat Sevilla
Braga to beat Casa Pia
PSV to beat PEC Zwolle
Villarreal to beat Real Oviedo
Total odds: @ 9-1 with Ladbrokes
Odds correct at time of publication
Levante vs Sevilla
Sevilla stunned Atletico Madrid to win 2-1 last time but that followed a run of three straight defeats, including a 1-0 loss at rock-bottom Oviedo on their last awayday.
That leaves them vulnerable for a trip to Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, where Levante have won three of their last four home matches.
Casa Pia vs Braga
A seven-game winless run has left Casa Pia in a precarious position in the Portuguese top flight and their struggles look set to continue when Europa League semi-finalists Braga come to town.
Carlos Vicens’ visitors have won three of their last four away games, most recently winning 4-2 at Real Betis, and are a level above their relegation-threatened hosts.
PSV vs PEC Zwolle
PSV have already sewn up the Eredivisie title but they are showing no signs of easing up and a third straight success is on the cards against lowly PEC Zwolle.
The visitors’ winless away run was extended to a mammoth ten with a 5-0 hammering at Go Ahead Eagles earlier in the month and their travel troubles look sure to continue in Eindhoven.
Real Oviedo vs Villarreal
La Liga basement boys Real Oviedo deserve credit for an upturn in form which has seen them win three of their last four games.
However, those victories have come against teams nowhere near the level of third-placed Villarreal, who have won five of their last eight and can showcase their strength in Asturias.
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Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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