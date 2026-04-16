Football accumulator tips for Thursday April 16: Back our acca at 17-1 with bet365

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Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest continue their Europa League quarter-final ties tonight, but while both earned positive first-leg results, only one of those Premier League sides is expected to progress.

Crystal Palace are also in Conference League action and top football tipster Jamie Griffith has picked out an acca which pays out at 17-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Thursday, April 16

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Bologna

Porto to beat Nottingham Forest

Real Betis to beat Braga

Strasbourg to beat Mainz

Total odds: @ 17-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Aston Villa vs Bologna

Unai Emery proved why you should never doubt the Europa League master when he steered Aston Villa to a 3-1 win at Bologna last week and he will have the formula for the Villans to progress with minimal fuss.

Villa have players returning from injury at just the right time and should again outclass Serie A mid-table dwellers Bologna.

Porto vs Nottingham Forest

Martim Fernandes’ extraordinary own goal gifted Nottingham Forest a positive result in the first leg but they are unlikely to be so lucky this time around.

Liga Portugal leaders Porto have won five and lost none of their last eight away games, spelling trouble for a Reds side who have tasted victory on only one of their last 11 outings at the City Ground.

Real Betis vs Braga

Having won the expected-goals (xG) battle 1.55-1.27, Real Betis were the better side in the first leg and can build on that 1-1 draw at their La Cartuja fortress.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have lost only one of their last 11 home matches and scored at least two goals in their last eight European outings in Seville, suggesting they should prove too strong for Braga this time around.

Strasbourg vs Mainz

Despite trailing Mainz 2-0, there is no reason for Strasbourg to panic as their home form gives belief they can turn this Conference League tie around.

Gary O’Neil’s side have won seven and lost just one of their last 12 home games. That sole loss came against PSG and it is hard to see a defensively focused Mainz keeping a young and hungry Strasbourg quiet for long.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Aston Villa vs Bologna predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest vs Porto predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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