Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 31: Back our acca at 10-1

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The build up to the World Cup is gathering pace and there are a number of warm-up friendlies taking place on Sunday.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator which pays out at 10-1 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, May 31

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Ukraine to beat Poland

Germany to beat Finland

Senegal to beat USA

Brazil to beat Panama

Total odds: @ 10-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Poland vs Ukraine

Two of the highest ranked nations not to make it to the World Cup meet on Sunday as Poland take on Ukraine.

Both lost to Sweden in the playoffs but Ukraine were impressive in their 1-0 win over Albania which followed and could get the better of a Poland team who look set to field an experimental line-up as they look to the future.

Germany vs Finland

Germany are unbeaten in their last 21 meetings with Finland, winning 16, and they should be too strong for the Scandinavians when the pair meet in Mainz.

The hosts have won seven games in succession and are fancied to get the better of a Finland side who lost to Malta in November.

USA vs Senegal

Chastening defeats by Portugal and Belgium in March and April have put a dampener on USA's World Cup preparations and they may suffer another setback on Sunday.

USA face a Senegal side who have won six of their last seven matches and could prove too strong for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Brazil vs Panama

Brazil have won five and drawn one of their six previous meetings with Panama and they should increase that tally.

Panama are a solid side but they have not faced a team of Brazil's quality in a long time and the difference in class should tell.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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