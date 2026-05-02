Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 3: Back our acca at 5-1

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It is getting towards crunch time in leagues across Europe and there are issues that will go a long way towards being settled in a variety of divisions on Sunday.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with CoralCoral .

All bets must be placed by 1.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, May 3

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Feyenoord to beat Fortuna Sittard

Bournemouth to beat Crystal Palace

Milan to beat Sassuolo

Lille to beat Le Havre

Total odds: @ 5-15-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord

Feyenoord are without a win in their last four away games but they are strong candidates to finish second in the Eredivisie and should gain a win on their travels when they head to Fortuna Sittard.

Their hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine home games and come up against a team who have been defeated in just one of their last ten league outings.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have put themselves in the box seat to reach the Conference League final after a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday and that competition will be the priority for the Eagles for the rest of the season.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 14 matches and can boost their chances of gaining a top-six finish by ending a run of five successive draws at the Vitality Stadium.

Sassuolo vs Milan

Milan have ground to make up if they are to get past Napoli and finish second in Serie A and they should be going all out for success at Sassuolo.

A win over Hellas Verona and a draw with Juventus have steadied the ship after three defeats in four games and while the hosts have a strong home record, their likely mid-table finish means they may not be firing on all cylinders.

Lille vs Le Havre

Lille have won seven of their last nine games in Ligue 1 and have kept four clean sheets on the bounce, so they should have too much for Le Havre.

The visitors look up against it, having conceded four times against bottom-of-the-league Metz last week, which extended their winless run to nine matches.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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