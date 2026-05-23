Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 24: Back our acca at 13-1

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Sunday is the final day of the Premier League season and while Arsenal have already been confirmed as champions, most eyes will be on the bottom of the table where Tottenham and West Ham are hoping to save themselves from relegation.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 13-1 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, May 24

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Burnley to beat Wolves

Newcastle to beat Fulham

Manchester City to beat Aston Villa

Bournemouth to beat Nottingham Forest

Total odds: @ 13.88-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Burnley vs Wolves

Both Burnley and Wolves had their fate confirmed some time ago, but the Clarets look the likelier to end a dismal campaign on a high.

The Clarets showed plenty of life when they made things difficult for Arsenal on Monday and while Wolves started to slightly improve few weeks ago, they have taken just two points from their last six games and not won on the road all season.

Fulham vs Newcastle

Newcastle have endured a disappointing campaign after the excitement of winning the EFL Cup and qualifying for the Champions League, but they looked strong in winning 3-1 at home to West Ham last week and Eddie Howe's side can end on a high at Fulham.

The Cottagers have struggled to maintain intensity in the closing weeks of the campaign and have scored just twice in their last six outings. Continuing speculation about manager Marco Silva's future may not be helping and they look vulnerable.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

It has been a week of ups and downs for Manchester City after the joy of beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final was crushed by a draw at Bournemouth that handed Arsenal the title.

However, the news that Pep Guardiola will be leaving after ten years at the Etihad should help his side give their boss the perfect send off and facing Aston Villa a few days after they won the Europa League looks perfect timing, particularly as the Villans' celebrations have been going on for a few days.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been going from strength to strength at the end of the season and they will not want to fluff their lines as results elsewhere could mean they qualify for the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola will be leaving the club after this game but the Spaniard's side are undefeated in their last 17 league matches, winning their last three on the road against Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham, so they should have too much for an on-the-beach Nottingham Forest.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 6-1 acca for Sunday's Premier League action

West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Tottenham vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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