Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 17: Back our acca at 13-1

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The penultimate Sunday of the Premier League season features six matches, including a crucial clash in the relegation battle as West Ham aim to boost their survival hopes on the road at Newcastle.

Racing Post football tipster Tom McGarry has included that St James' Park tussle as part of his Sunday fourfold which pays out at 13-1 with bet365.

Our tipsters are in red-hot form with Saturday's 7-1 Scottish treble winner following a 7-1 Friday success .

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday May 17

Racing Post football expert Tom McGarry has picked:

Inter to beat Verona

Kilmarnock to beat Livingston

Brentford to beat Crystal Palace

West Ham to beat Newcastle

Total odds: @ 13-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Inter vs Verona

Serie A champions Inter completed the double during the week after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia final - their seventh win in eight games - and they should have no problem swatting aside relegated Verona.

Verona have won only one of their last 21 games in a hapless season and their tally of 24 goals scored is the joint-lowest in the division.

Livingston vs Kilmarnock

A run of three wins in a row has saved Kilmarnock from relegation in the Scottish Premier and they can round off their season in style by triumphing at rock-bottom Livingston.

While a late-season flourish has saved Killie, Livingston have been doomed for much of the campaign and they are winless at their Almondvale home since early August.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Brentford remain firmly in the hunt for European qualification and their strong home record can help them see off a Crystal Palace side who will have more than one eye on their upcoming Conference League final.

Keith Andrews' highflying Bees have lost only three of 18 home matches in the top flight this season and they are unbeaten in four previous Premier League meetings with Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Newcastle vs West Ham

West Ham are in desperate need of points and, fuelled by last weekend's controversial defeat to Arsenal, they can pick up all three against a Newcastle side who appear desperate for the season to end.

The Hammers are looking to do the double over Newcastle following November's 3-1 win at the London Stadium and the Magpies could be the ideal hosts given they have lost five of their last seven league fixtures at St James' Park.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Newcastle vs West Ham: Hammers can triumph on Tyneside

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Expect a lively lunchtime contest

Premier League predictions: Best bets for Sunday's 3pm kick-offs

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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