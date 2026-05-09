Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 10: Back our acca at 17-1

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There are four crucial Premier League games on Sunday, which could have huge implications at both ends of the table. The highlight is Arsenal's visit West Ham in the later kick-off.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 17-117-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, May 10

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Aston Villa to beat Burnley

Everton to beat Crystal Palace

Newcastle to beat Nottingham Forest

Arsenal to beat West Ham

Total odds: @ 17-117-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa secured a spot in the Europa League final with a dominant win over Nottingham Forest on Thursday and while they are likely to rotate their squad for this clash, they will not need to be at their best to beat Burnley.

The Clarets have lost seven of their last eight games and have failed to score in four of those matches.

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Everton have only lost one of their last 22 Premier League games against Crystal Palace and look set for another success against the Eagles, who are likely to rest key players after reaching the Conference League final.

The Toffees have beaten Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham away from home this year and they can add to that tally.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

Newcastle bounced back to form with a 3-1 win over Brighton last weekend and they are fancied to follow that up with a victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees may take some picking up after their 4-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

West Ham vs Arsenal

Arsenal are on the brink of sewing up the Premier League title and they should be able to move one step closer with a win away at West Ham.

The Hammers have lost all five of their home London derbies this term and the Gunners have won their last two trips to the London Stadium by an aggregate score of 11-2.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

West Ham vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Burnley vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Celtic vs Rangers predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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