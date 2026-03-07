Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 8: Back our acca at 6-1 with bet365

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We had an 8-1 winner on Saturday's BTTS acca. Can we follow up with another successful fourfold on Sunday?

Sunday's football action features a triple-header from the FA Cup as well as the small matter of the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Throw into the mix a Championship clash and huge games from across Europe's big leagues and there are plenty of betting angles to get your teeth into.

Top football tipster Tom McGarry has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 1pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Tom McGarry has picked:

Rangers to beat Celtic

Sunderland to beat Port Vale

Lens to beat Metz

Middlesbrough to beat QPR

Total odds: @ 6-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Rangers vs Celtic

Rangers dominated the first half of last week's league clash with Old Firm rivals Celtic but conspired to let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2. That will have angered Danny Rohl and his team, who will be keen not to make the same mistake.

The Gers have lost only two of 25 domestic matches under their German head coach and are unbeaten in eight games against their bitter rivals in regulation time.

Results have been better than performances since Martin O'Neill's latest return to Celtic and that could catch up with them at Ibrox.

Port Vale vs Sunderland

Port Vale knocked Championship Bristol City out of the FA Cup to reach this stage but League One's bottom club are likely to succumb to Sunderland's Premier League quality.

The Black Cats gained an overdue top-flight away win at Leeds during the week, all but ending any niggling fears of getting dragged into a relegation battle, which means Regis Le Bris can afford to pick a strong team for this cup tie against the third-tier strugglers.

Lens vs Metz

Lens have stuttered over recent weeks but, buoyed by PSG's surprise home loss to Monaco on Friday, they can get their Ligue 1 title push back on track against rock-bottom Metz.

Metz have taken two points from the last 36 available in Ligue 1 and have lost ten of their 12 road games. Relegation appears inevitable and they are unlikely to lay a glove on their title-chasing hosts.

QPR vs Middlesbrough

Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough have won six of their last nine and their only defeat during that run came at league leaders Coventry.

Boro are on course for at least a playoff place, but QPR's top-six hopes have all but disappeared following a run of three defeats in four and confidence will be low following a recent 5-0 thrashing at Southampton.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

