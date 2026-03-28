Football accumulator tips for Sunday March 29: Back our acca at 17-1 with bet365

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With the international break still firmly on the agenda, attention turns to other markets and we have identified some good value in the Women's Super League, Spanish Segunda Division, as well as the standout friendly between Colombia and France.

Top football tipster Tom Hill has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 17-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Tom Hill has picked:

France to beat Colombia

Brighton Women to beat Leicester Women

FC Andorra to beat Cultural Leonesa

Racing Santander to beat Real Zaragoza

Total odds: @ 17-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Colombia vs France

France beat Brazil 2-1 on Thursday, despite playing the final 35 minutes of the game with ten men. Les Bleus are now unbeaten in eight matches and they have scored at least two goals in their last ten games.

Colombia's nine-match unbeaten run was ended by Croatia in a 2-1 defeat on Thursday, and they are missing key personnel, which should give France every chance of recording a comfortable victory.

Leicester Women vs Brighton Women

Leicester Women remain rooted to the foot of the Women's Super League table and they have started 2026 with seven successive defeats in all competitions.

Brighton have collected nine points more than them in the WSL, while they recorded a 4-1 victory over Rick Passmoor's team in November. The visitors have won three of their last six away matches in all competitions and should be able to add to Leicester's misery.

Cultural Leonesa vs FC Andorra

Cultural Leonesa are bottom of the Segunda Division, but they are only three points behind 19th-placed Huesca. Sadly for them, this weekend's clash against FC Andorra should bring them little joy.

The hosts have won only two of their 15 home games and Andorra should be able to stretch their unbeaten run away from home to three matches.

Real Zaragoza vs Racing Santander

Table-toppers Racing Santander look good value for an away win against relegation-threatened Real Zaragoza. Zaragoza have only won one of their last eight home matches, and while that did come last time out against Almeria, Racing have the second-best away record in the Segunda Division, winning eight of their 15 assignments.

The visitors have won four of their last five league encounters, scoring ten goals in the process.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

England reaction: 'Tuchel will be delighted with the extra option Garner provides'

Colombia vs France predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football Bet Of The Day: Ian Wilkerson has a 5-2 selection from Sunday's international friendlies

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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