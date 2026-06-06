Football accumulator tips for Sunday June 7: Back our acca at 13-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The World Cup is just days away and there are more international friendlies on Sunday, including Morocco's meeting with Norway in New Jersey.

Racing Post tipster Tom Hill has analysed the fixtures and picked out a Sunday fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 13-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Sunday

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, June 7

Racing Post football expert Tom Hill has picked:

Denmark to beat Ukraine

Croatia to beat Slovenia

Greece to beat Italy

Morocco to beat Norway

Total odds: @ 13.83-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Denmark vs Ukraine

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine will compete in this summer's World Cup and the Danes are one of the biggest teams to have missed out on qualification.

They were held to a 0-0 draw by DR Congo on Wednesday in Belgium, but they are tough to beat on home soil, with this game being played in Odense.

Denmark have lost only one of their last ten games at home and they should overpower Ukraine, who are set to play just their second match under new coach Andrea Maldera.

Newcastle United's William Osula looks set to start up front for the hosts and his recent form should help them get over the line.

Croatia vs Slovenia

Croatia take on neighbours Slovenia as they step up their preparations for the World Cup.

Zlatko Dalic's side have been consistent at major tournaments in recent years and they are better than Slovenia in all departments.

Slovenia failed to win a single qualifier in their attempt to book a spot at the World Cup and the gulf in class should be evident in Varazdin.

Greece vs Italy

Greece and Italy wrap up their 2025-26 season with a friendly in Crete. The visitors have started a rebuild with a young squad making this trip after yet another World Cup playoff failure.

Italy are now under the stewardship of interim coach Silvio Baldini, and before the 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg, he named only four players in his squad who had previously earned caps.

That lack of experience will be no good against a Greece team who were at full strength in their 2-2 draw against Sweden last time out.

Sunday's hosts have lost only one of their last five and can punish Italy's young prospects.

Morocco vs Norway

The Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey hosts Morocco's friendly against Norway as both teams try to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the World Cup.

Morocco should certainly be able to handle the heat better than their opponents and they are unbeaten in 28 games.

Norway scored 37 goals in eight qualifiers, but they were grouped with Italy, Israel, Estonia and Moldova.

Morocco reached the last four in Qatar four years ago and they should be able to impose themselves on Norway, who may be in for a shock.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

French Open men's final predictions, tips and odds: Zverev primed to claim long-awaited Grand Slam crown

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.