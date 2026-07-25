Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 26: Back our acca at 5-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We are a few weeks away from the restart of the Premier League season, but there is still action in the Scottish League Cup, Sweden and Brazil as we look forward to Europe's top leagues cranking back into gear.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with Hills

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, July 26

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

St Mirren to beat Dunfermline

GAIS to beat Halmstad

Malmo to beat Elfsborg

Flamengo to beat Sao Paulo

Total odds: @ 5.77-1 with Hills

Odds correct at time of publication

St Mirren vs Dunfermline

St Mirren won the Scottish League Cup last season and have made a storming start to their defence having scored four goals in each of their group-stage wins over Dumbarton, Cove Rangers and East Kilbride.

Dunfermline have ambitions of joining the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership this season, and while they have claimed comfortable successes over Dumbarton and Cove, this looks a lot tougher for Neil Lennon's side.

GAIS vs Halmstad

Halmstad are enduring a miserable time in the Swedish Allsvenskan having won only one of their 13 games this season and that record looks unlikely to improve when they travel to GAIS.

The home side have conceded just twice in their seven games on their own patch and should enjoy a comfortable afternoon against a team who have taken just one point from their seven away games this term.

Malmo vs Elfsborg

Malmo had a sticky patch not long ago when they suffered four successive defeats in Sweden's top flight, but they look to have steadied the ship.

They have scored nine goals in their last two home matches and that could be bad news for Elfsborg, who have won only one of their six matches on the road.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo

Flamengo are intent on keeping up the pressure on Brazilian Serie A leaders Palmeiras and there is a strong chance they will claim a fourth successive league and cup win against Sao Paulo.

Their opponents are winless in their last six and could suffer a similar fate to Flamengo's recent league victims, Coritiba and Chapecoense, who were soundly defeated.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

WRITER/HPE TO ADD LINKS

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.