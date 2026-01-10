FA Cup accumulator tips for Sunday January 11: Back our acca at 61-1 with bet365

The FA Cup third-round action continues on Sunday with a stack of games to enjoy as QPR head to West Ham and Brighton take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at a whopping 61-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 2.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Sheffield United to beat Mansfield @ 2-5 with bet365



West Brom to beat Swansea @ 17-10 with bet365



QPR to beat West Ham @ 7-2 with bet365



Brighton to beat Manchester United @ 27-10 with bet365

Total odds: @ 61.93-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Sheffield United vs Mansfield

Sheffield United have won seven of their last ten matches and the Blades are playing well enough to avoid an FA Cup upset when Mansfield head to the Steel City. The Stags were fortunate to get past Accrington in round two and Nigel Clough's men are likely to come up short here.

Swansea vs West Brom

West Brom are free of the shackles of Ryan Mason's management and the Baggies should enjoy and instant uplift when they head for south Wales. Swansea have won only five of their last 15 matches and the FA Cup may not provide a safe haven.

West Ham vs QPR

There’s a toxic atmosphere at the London Stadium, which is understandable given the plight of West Ham, and it won’t take Hammers fans long to turn on a side who have failed to win any of their last ten top-flight games. QPR have the firepower to cause an FA Cup upset.

Manchester United vs Brighton

Manchester United have failed to beat Everton, West Ham, Bournemouth and Wolves in Manchester over recent weeks and that doesn’t rate as good enough form to get the better of Brighton, who were excellent in Manchester when drawing 1-1 with Manchester City in midweek.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

