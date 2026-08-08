Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 9: Back our acca at a huge 56-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Preparations for the new Premier League season continue on Sunday with Manchester City and Liverpool among others in friendly action, while there are also four Scottish Premiership matches to take in with Celtic and Rangers both on the schedule.

Top football tipster James Mason has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 56-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday August 9

Racing Post football expert James Mason has picked:

Motherwell to beat Falkirk

Dundee United to beat Hearts

Zulte-Waregem to beat Genk

Rapid Vienna to beat Ried

Total odds: @ 56.85-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Motherwell vs Falkirk

Motherwell are enjoying an unbeaten start under new manager Alfred Johansson, who has guided his side to three wins and one draw since taking charge in June.

The Steelmen eased past HB Torshavn 5-0 on aggregate in the Conference League before registering a narrow 2-1 win at Hibernian in their Scottish Premiership opener.

A 1-1 draw at HJK in Europe on Thursday was a solid result ahead of the return fixture and Motherwell can keep building with a win at home to Falkirk, who failed to get out of their Scottish League Cup group before starting their league campaign with a 2-0 loss at home to St Mirren.

Hearts vs Dundee United

New Hearts manager Wouter Vrancken already finds himself under pressure after losing his first four matches in charge, the most recent of those defeats a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Benfica in a Europa League qualifier.

The Jam Tarts lost 6-0 on aggregate to Sturm Graz in the Champions League and were also beaten 2-1 by Aberdeen in their Scottish Premiership opener.

Hearts look in disarray and Sunday's visitors Dundee United, who drew 1-1 against Rangers last weekend, can take full advantage of the situation.

Jim Goodwin's side won three of their four Scottish League Cup games and they are unbeaten on their last three trips to Tynecastle, winning two and drawing one.

Zulte-Waregem vs Genk

Zulte-Waregem and Genk clash at the Elindus Arena in their Belgian Pro League opener and the hosts look capable of starting on a winning note.

New manager Michael Beale will be eager for a quick start from Waregem and they have impressed in pre-season, going undefeated in their eight matches and winning seven of those, one on penalties.

Genk lost three of their last five friendlies and they suffered defeat on their last trip to this stadium, going down 2-1 in January.

Ried vs Rapid Vienna

Ried underwhelmed in their 1-1 draw against Austria Lustenau in their Austrian Bundesliga opener and they look set for a tough time when they welcome Rapid Vienna to the Josko Arena.

Rapid have already played five matches this season and they boast a perfect record, scoring 17 goals and conceding just four times in wins in Europe, the Austrian Cup and the league.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side look to be up to speed in these early knockings and they should have enough quality in their side to defeat Ried.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Mansfield vs Sheffield United predictions, 15-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Kilmarnock vs Celtic predictions, 16-5 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Rangers vs Hibernian predictions, 3-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.