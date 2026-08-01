Football accumulator tips for Sunday August 2: Saturday's acca won at 9-1; Sunday's pays out at 6-1

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Aberdeen's thrilling win over Hearts in the SPL helped Saturday's acca win at 9-1. There are plenty of games taking place across Europe on Sunday as leagues kick into gear, including in the Scottish Premiership where Hibernian take on Motherwell. Elsewhere, the Swedish Allsvenskan and League of Ireland Premier Division continue their progress through the summer.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with Hills .

All bets must be placed by 3.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, August 2

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

AIK Solna to beat Orgryte

St Patrick's to beat Derry

Rapid Vienna to beat Altach

Bohemians to beat Galway

Total odds: @ 6-1 with Hills

Odds correct at time of publication

AIK Solna vs Orgryte

Orgryte have lost their last five Allsvenskan away matches and having failed to even find the net in those outings, it is difficult to be optimistic about their chances of getting anything from their trip to AIK Solna.

Their hosts have taken ten points from their last four matches in the Swedish top flight and appear to have the wind in their sails.

St Patrick's vs Derry

St Patrick's sit second in the League of Ireland Premier Division and have claimed three wins and a draw from their last four league matches, so confidence is likely to be high for the visit of Derry.

Their guests have won just one of their 12 league away games this season, suggesting the home side should have no issue keeping the pressure on leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Rapid Vienna vs Altach

Rapid Vienna secured a 9-3 aggregate win over Andorran side Santa Coloma in Conference League qualifying this week and should be able to take that confidence into their Austrian Bundesliga fixture against Altach.

Their opponents have not won any of their last eight away matches and look to be up against it.

Bohemians vs Galway

Bohemians have gone third in the League of Ireland after winning games against Shelbourne, St Patrick's and Drogheda without conceding, which is not good news for visitors Galway.

The away side have won just one of their last seven games on the road and it is difficult to see them improving that record.

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Hibernian vs Motherwell predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock predictions, 11-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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