Football accumulator tips for Sunday, August 16: Back our acca at 8-1

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Southampton kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Watford on Sunday before relegated rivals Burnley and West Ham meet at Turf Moor.

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield in Cardiff and there are also four Sunday games in the Scottish League Cup.

Football tipster James Milton has put together a fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 1.30pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, August 16

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Southampton to beat Watford

Hearts to beat Inverness

Hibernian to beat Partick Thistle

West Ham to beat Burnley

Total odds: @ 8-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Watford vs Southampton

Southampton's 2025-26 Championship promotion hopes were ended by a spying scandal but their only defeat in their last 26 games came against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Saints should make a winning start to the new league season at Watford, who lost their last five Championship matches by an aggregate score of 16-1.

Hearts vs Inverness

Hearts lost 6-1 to Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying tie but restored some pride in Thursday's 1-1 second-leg draw.

The Jambos thumped Dundee United 4-0 in their first home league fixture and can see off Scottish League Cup visitors Inverness, who have scored only five goals in six games this term.

Hibernian vs Partick Thistle

Having won their first two Scottish Championship matches, Partick Thistle face a significant step up in class on Sunday's cup trip to Hibernian.

The Premiership hosts are battle-hardened after coming through two rounds of Conference League qualifying and they won 2-1 at Rangers last weekend.

Burnley vs West Ham

West Ham finished 17 points above Burnley in last season's Premier League and the Championship title favourites eased to a 3-1 EFL Cup win over Portsmouth last weekend.

Burnley should be promotion contenders under new manager Nicky Hayen, although they still need to bolster their squad and may be outclassed by the Hammers.

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Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Community Shield: Arsenal vs Man City predictions, 8-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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