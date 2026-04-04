Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 5: Back our acca at 15-1 with bet365

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The FA Cup quarter-final between West Ham and Leeds tops the bill in Sunday's afternoon matches, while there are also plenty of top European matches as club football grinds back into gear after the international break.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 15-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 1pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday April 5

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Getafe draw no bet vs Athletic Bilbao

Bologna to beat Cremonese

Under 2.5 goals in West Ham vs Leeds

Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Cologne





Total odds: @ 15.4-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao

Getafe have won five of their last seven games in La Liga and have claimed some notable recent scalps with victories over Real Madrid, Villarreal and Real Betis, all of whom started the weekend in the top five.

Expect them to come out on top against Athletic Bilbao, who have failed to score in three of their last five matches.

Cremonese vs Bologna

Cremonese ended a run of 15 Serie A games without a win when they beat Parma 2-0 in their final game before the international break, but they have scored just 12 times in 14 home league games this term.

They look vulnerable against Bologna, who have won four of the last five times they have been on their league travels.

West Ham vs Leeds

Five of West Ham's last seven matches have featured fewer than three goals and that pattern could continue when they entertain Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The visitors beat Championship Norwich 3-0 in the fifth round, but have failed to score in their last four league games so this could turn into a nervy affair.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Cologne

Eintracht Frankfurt lost at Mainz in their final game before the break, but they have won their last three home Bundesliga matches without conceding.

Expect them to get the better of Cologne, who have won just twice since November 2 and have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven outings.

Read more from the Racing Post football experts:

West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder



European acca tips: Inter and Monaco feature in James Mason's 10-1 Sunday fourfold

World Cup group analysis: 1-5 Spain look solid favourites but 8-11 Netherlands may be worth opposing

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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