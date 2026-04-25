Football accumulator tips for Sunday, April 26: Back our acca at 17-1

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Chelsea and Leeds meet at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final on a day which also features keys fixtures from Scotland and Europe's top leagues.

Racing Post Sport football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon to create a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 17-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday, April 26

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Leeds draw no bet v Chelsea

Hibs draw no bet v Hearts

Marseille to beat Nice

Juventus to beat Milan

Total odds: @ 17-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Chelsea vs Leeds

It’s panic on the streets of west London, with Liam Rosenior the latest Chelsea manager to depart Stamford Bridge and the former Hull gaffer has left behind a club in crisis.

Chelsea have lost seven of their last eight games and Leeds can extend the Blues' woes.

Hibs vs Hearts

Hearts have taken only one point from their last four Scottish top-flight away games and that poor run has come in fixtures against St Mirren, Rangers, Kilmarnock and Livingston.

Hibs look capable of leaving their city rivals heartbroken and dent their Premiership title hopes.

Marseille vs Nice

It’s only two wins in 20 Ligue 1 games for relegation-threatened Nice, and while Marseille haven’t been at their peak in recent weeks, they really should be winning in this spot.

Milan vs Juventus

Milan are three points ahead of Juventus in the Serie A table, but Juve are the better team and they are in better form. The Old Lady have won five of their last six league games and Luciano Spalletti’s men can strike again.

Read more football accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

Chelsea vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Chelsea vs Leeds Bet Builder: James Milton has a juicy treble for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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