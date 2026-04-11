Football accumulator tips for Sunday April 12: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

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Premier League title challengers Manchester City take on Chelsea in the pick of Sunday's action and there are also plenty of big games across Europe to look forward to.

Top football tipster Tom Hill has studied the Premier League and European coupon and selected a fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert Tom Hill has picked:

Napoli to beat Parma

Lille to beat Toulouse

Stuttgart to beat Hamburg

Manchester City to beat Chelsea

Total odds: @ 9-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Parma vs Napoli

Napoli will look to apply some pressure on Serie A leaders Inter when they take on Parma on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's team are seven points behind Inter, but they are in action five hours before their title rivals and their clash with Parma looks the perfect opportunity to turn up the heat.

Parma have only won three of their 15 home games and their fans have watched them put the ball in the back of the net on only 11 occasions.

Napoli have won five in a row in Serie A, and they should have too much class for a team who are chasing their first win since February 22.

Toulouse vs Lille

Only Paris Saint-Germain have picked up more points on the road than Lille, and they should secure their eighth away win of the season at Toulouse's expense.

Toulouse have struggled to rack up wins at home, securing only five from 14 attempts and Lille will look to win their fourth league match in a row on their travels.

Stuttgart vs Hamburg

Stuttgart have lost three of their last five on home soil, but only one of those came in the Bundesliga and they should lean on the support they get from their fans at MHP Arena when they entertain Hamburg.

The Reds have picked up 32 points from 14 games and they should prove too much for a Hamburg side who have scored 11 away goals in 13 fixtures.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 12 games against Chelsea and after Arsenal slipped up in the title race on Saturday, expect the Citizens to come out firing.

Pep Guardiola's troops can cut the gap to six points with a win and all signs point to an away success.

The visitors have only lost one of their last seven on the road in all competitions and they last lost to Chelsea in the league in May 2021. Chelsea eased the pressure on Liam Rosenior by beating Port Vale 7-0 in the FA Cup, but they had lost four in a row against elite opposition before that.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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