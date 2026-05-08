Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 9: Back our acca at 9-1

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The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are the focal points on Saturday, with plenty at stake in the English top flight as Manchester United travel to Sunderland and Brighton play host to Wolves.

The scrap for survival in Scotland goes up another notch and that features a crunch clash between St Mirren and Kilmarnock in Paisley.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, May 9

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Brighton to beat Wolves

Manchester United to beat Sunderland

Aberdeen to beat Dundee United

St Mirren to beat Kilmarnock

Total odds: @ 9-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Brighton vs Wolves

Brighton suffered a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend but they had won six of their previous eight league games and are still chasing a place in the Europe next season. The Seagulls should be too strong for Premier League basement boys Wolves, whose brief resurgence has been halted by a five-game winless run.

Wanderers' only goal in their last four matches came in a 1-1 draw with ten-man Sunderland, while they have lost 3-0 at Leeds and 4-0 at West Ham in their last two away games.

Sunderland vs Manchester United

Sunderland were outclassed 5-0 by Nottingham Forest in their last home fixture, conceding four times in the opening 37 minutes, and they are unlikely to keep in-form Manchester United at bay.

The Black Cats had gone unbeaten at the Stadium of Light for a large part of the season but they have lost four of their last five home league games and United should chalk up a fourth straight league success.

Aberdeen vs Dundee United

Aberdeen have endured a difficult campaign but they have taken seven points from their last three matches and should have the beating of Dundee United at Pittodrie.

The Dons have pulled away from relegation danger and they can see off the Terrors, who have lost six of their last eight games on the road.

St Mirren vs Kilmarnock

St Mirren have slipped to second-bottom after three straight league defeats but they can leapfrog relegation rivals Kilmarnock with victory.

The trip to Paisley could be a tough assignment for third-bottom Killie, who have won just once in 17 attempts on their league travels. The Buddies are unbeaten in three home meetings with these opponents and can claim three precious points.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Manchester City vs Brentford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Middlesbrough vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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