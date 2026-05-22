Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 23: Back our acca at 12-1

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It is a busy Saturday with the Championship playoff final between Hull and Middlesbrough, the Scottish Cup final and closing fixtures in Serie A and La Liga.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 12-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, May 23

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Inter to beat Bologna

St Louis City to beat Austin

Alaves to beat Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid to beat Athletic Bilbao

Total odds: @ 12.34-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Bologna vs Inter

Serie A champions Inter have lost just one of their last ten Serie A away matches and they should close their memorable campaign with a win at Bologna.

Their hosts have won their last two away games at Napoli and Atalanta, but they have tasted success in just one of their last five on their own patch, failing to score in three of the last four encounters they have hosted.

St Louis City vs Austin

Austin have not won any of their seven MLS away games this season and conceded five goals in recent trips to San Diego and San Jose.

That makes them vulnerable against St Louis, who have got their act together after a poor start, posting wins over Colorado and Los Angeles and being denied a third straight victory by a late DC United equaliser last time out.

Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano

Wins over Barcelona and Real Oviedo in their last two matches mean Alaves are finishing the Spanish season strongly, and there looks a strong chance they can make it three victories in a row against Rayo Vallecano.

Their visitors have won just one of their last 12 La Liga away games and are also likely to have one eye on Wednesday's Conference League final against Crystal Palace.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have won three of their last four league fixtures without conceding and can finish off a topsy-turvy campaign with a success over Athletic Bilbao.

The visitors have lost four of their last five league matches on the road, so getting anything at the Santiago Bernabeu would be a big surprise.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action



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Hull vs Middlesbrough: Championship playoff final bet builder tips and predictions

Weekend Jury: 'West Ham were dismal against Newcastle and it’s hard to see them escaping'

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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