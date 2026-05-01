Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 2: Back our acca at 13-1 with Ladbrokes

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The final day of the EFL season takes centre stage on Saturday as the Championship, League One and League Two all reach their conclusion, while there are also four key Premier League fixtures and a host of European games for punters to get stuck into.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon and has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 13-1 with Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, May 2

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Sunderland to beat Wolves

Stevenage to beat Wigan

MK Dons to beat Fleetwood

Grimsby to beat Tranmere

Total odds: @ 13-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Wolves vs Sunderland

Last Friday’s 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest was a game to forget for Sunderland but the Black Cats have the perfect opportunity to bounce back against relegated Wolves.

Wanderers have lost their last three games to nil despite playing three of the teams hoping to avoid them in the Championship next season and they look set to be outclassed by the visiting Mackems.

Stevenage vs Wigan

Sitting in the last playoff spot on the final day comes with a special kind of pressure and Stevenage cannot afford to slip up against Wigan.

Boro will be delighted that their final game is at home, though, as they have won eight of their last ten outings at the Lamex, and they should have too much for the injury-hit Latics.

Fleetwood vs MK Dons

Bromley’s end-of-season collapse has opened the door for MK Dons to win the League Two title and they can clinch top spot by beating Fleetwood at Highbury.

The Dons are on a three-game winning streak, one which started with a 2-1 success over title rivals Bromley, and they are likely to prove too strong for the Cod Army, who have managed just one victory in six.

Tranmere vs Grimsby

A run of five wins in six games has helped Grimsby gate-crash the playoff party in League Two and they are unlikely to undo all their hard work at Tranmere.

Rovers have lost 11 and won just one of their last 14 games, so this should be easy enough for the red-hot Mariners, who could move up to fifth if results elsewhere go their way.

Read more top accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 fourfold for the final day of the Championship season

Both teams to score: Ian Wilkerson is going for goals on Saturday

European acca tips for Saturday

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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