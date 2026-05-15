Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 16: Back our acca at 15-1

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Chelsea and Manchester City lock horns in the FA Cup final and the final day of Bundesliga action features a three-team battle to avoid two automatic relegation places.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays out at 15-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 2.30pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, May 16

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

RB Leipzig to beat Freiburg

Heidenheim to beat Mainz

Manchester City to beat Chelsea

Stenhousemuir to beat Alloa

Total odds: @ 15-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are guaranteed to finish third in the Bundesliga and can end the campaign with an away win over Freiburg, who are sure to have one eye on next Wednesday's Europa League final.

Heidenheim vs Mainz

Heidenheim are in the thick of the Bundesliga relegation scrap but they can give themselves a decent survival chance by signing off with a home win over mid-table Mainz.

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City are 28 points clear of Chelsea in the Premier League table and can demonstrate their superiority by beating the Blues at Wembley.

Stenhousemuir vs Alloa

Stenhousemuir hold a 3-1 advantage over Alloa after the first leg of their Scottish Championship promotion playoff final, and they can finish the job in style with a victory on home soil.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FA Cup final: Bet builder tips and predictions for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 4-1 acca for Saturday's action

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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