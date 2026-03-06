Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 7: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365 after yesterday's 7-1 winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Joe Casey's 7-1 acca landed last night. Can we make it two in a row with today's EFL fourfold?

Three FA Cup fifth-round games take centre stage on Saturday but with Newcastle vs Manchester City a tricky clash to call and little value in Wrexham vs Chelsea and Mansfield vs Arsenal, our focus turns to the EFL.

There are plenty of games to go at in the Championship, League One and League Two, and football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon to create a fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Coventry to beat Bristol City

Ipswich to beat Leicester

Sheffield United to beat West Brom

Bradford to beat Leyton Orient

Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Bristol City vs Coventry

Championship leaders Coventry have beaten Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sheffield United and Stoke to move five points clear at the summit and they should have no trouble maintaining their strong form at Bristol City.

The Robins will be deflated after a midweek FA Cup exit at League One basement boys Port Vale and a record of two losses and no wins from three home games does nothing to suggest they are up to the level of the Sky Blues.

Ipswich vs Leicester

As Middlesbrough play on Sunday, Ipswich can move into the automatic promotion spots with a victory over Leicester and their run of three straight wins to nil is something the flailing Foxes can only dream of.

An awful showing in last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Norwich means Leicester are without a win in ten games and another East Anglian outfit look set to fill their boots against the fallen giants.

Sheffield United vs West Brom

Risky appointments of inexperienced managers Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay have plunged West Brom into a relegation battle and their third rookie of the season, James Morrison, kept up the form of his predecessors by opening with a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Oxford.

The Baggies’ Championship unbeaten run now stands at 12 games and they are unlikely to be a match for Sheffield United, who have lost to only Coventry and Middlesbrough while winning four of their last six matches.

Bradford vs Leyton Orient

Luton and Wrexham have enjoyed back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship in recent years and Bradford are making great progress in their bid to join that illustrious group.

The Bantams are up to fourth after winning three of their last five games and they should have no problems against a Leyton Orient side who have taken just 12 points from the last 45 available to them.

