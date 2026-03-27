Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 28: Back our acca at 15-1 with bet365

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There is a reduced programme of action across the EFL on Saturday due to the international break but there are still plenty of games to get stuck into as promotion battles and relegation fights heat up in Leagues One and Two.

Top football tipster Tom McGarry has studied the coupon and has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 15-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Tom McGarry has picked:

Leyton Orient to beat Exeter

Wycombe to beat Port Vale

Bromley to beat Barrow

Bristol Rovers to beat Accrington Stanley

Total odds: @ 15-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Exeter vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient have eased their relegation concerns following a four-match winning run that includes away successes at Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon.

While confidence is high in the O's camp, Exeter are floundering, losing five on the bounce and going 13 matches without a win. Another defeat should follow on Saturday and the Grecians may well end the day in the relegation zone.

Wycombe vs Port Vale

Wycombe were beaten at in-form Leyton Orient last time out, but they do most of their heavy lifting on home soil at Adams Park, where they have recorded 11 of their 15 league wins.

Rock-bottom Port Vale lost at Doncaster in midweek, a damaging result that has dented their fading survival hopes further. With an FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on the horizon, this may well be a good time to be facing a distracted Vale outfit.

Barrow vs Bromley

Top visits bottom in League Two and leaders Bromley, unbeaten in their last 21 matches in the fourth tier, can outclass their forlorn hosts who appear to be heading in only one direction.

Barrow are on their fourth permanent manager of the season, have won only one of 15 matches since the turn of the year, and were thrashed 5-0 at playoff chasing Grimsby last time out.

Bristol Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Bristol Rovers have won four of their last five to put paid to any lingering relegation concerns and they can move to within two points of opponents Accrington with a victory.

Stanley are badly out of form, claiming only two points from the last 21 available, and their season looks to have well and truly petered out.

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Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 17-2 acca for Saturday's action

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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