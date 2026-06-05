Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 6: Back our acca at 9-1

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The start of the World Cup is just around the corner and there are a host of international friendlies on Saturday, including Germany's clash against co-hosts USA in Chicago.

Racing Post tipster James Mason has analysed the fixtures and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 9-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6.45pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, June 6

Racing Post football expert James Mason has picked:

Portugal to beat Chile

Germany to beat USA

Switzerland to win to nil vs Australia

Brazil to win to nil vs Egypt

Total odds: @ 9.6-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Portugal vs Chile

Portugal have lost just one of their last 11 fixtures heading into Saturday's clash against Chile at the Estadio Nacional do Jamor and Roberto Martinez's side should have no issues in picking up the win in Lisbon.

The home side recorded a thumping 9-1 win over Armenia in their final World Cup qualifier and they followed that up with a goalless draw against Mexico and a 2-0 victory over the USA.

Chile, who finished bottom of South American World Cup qualifying, suffered a 4-1 defeat to New Zealand in their last outing in March and have lost four of their last five away assignments.

USA vs Germany

Germany are on an eight-game winning streak as they head to Soldier Field in Chicago, scoring an impressive 26 times during that purple patch, and they should have enough quality to overcome a USA side who often struggle when taking on the bigger nations.

The Stars and Stripes lost 5-2 to Belgium in March and 2-0 to Portugal in April, and while they responded with a 3-2 success over Senegal at the end of May, they will struggle to overcome Die Mannschaft.

Switzerland vs Australia

Switzerland went unbeaten through World Cup qualifying and they looked solid in Sunday's friendly against Jordan, running out 4-1 winners.

The Swiss held free-scoring Norway to a goalless draw in March and head coach Murat Yakin's side look capable of recording a shutout win at the Snapdragon Stadium against Australia, who lost 1-0 to Mexico in their last outing to make it four defeats from their last six matches.

The Socceroos have failed to score in three of their last five games and will find life difficult against Switzerland, who conceded just twice during qualifying.

Brazil vs Egypt

While unconvincing in qualifying, Brazil have started to move through the gears in their last two matches, beating Croatia 3-1 and Panama 6-2, and a third-successive win could be on the cards when they face Egypt at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Pharaohs registered a narrow 1-0 win over Russia last month and a lack of cutting edge has been hampering them, as they have been blanked in three of their last five fixtures. Egypt are unlikely to be busting a gut on the eve of the World Cup and it will be tough for them to break Brazil down.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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