Football accumulator tips for Saturday, July 25: Back our acca at 13-1

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The final round of group matches take place in the Scottish League Cup this weekend and with places in the knockout phase on the line, there could be plenty of twists and turns to come.

Football tipster Tom McGarry has studied the coupon and has put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 13-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, July 25

Racing Post football expert Tom McGarry has picked:

Ross County to beat Airdrieonians

Inverness CT to beat Morton

Montrose to beat Spartans

Stenhousemuir to beat Livingston

Total odds: @ 13-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Airdrieonians vs Ross County

After suffering back-to-back relegations, Ross County appear to be getting their house in order, recording back-to-back League Cup wins before seeing off top-flight Dundee on penalties.

Another victory against eliminated Airdrieonians will confirm the Staggies’ progress as Group D winners and they will be keen to get one over the Diamonds, who finished just above them in last season's Championship, although they too ended up being relegated.

Morton vs Inverness CT

Another side that were embroiled in last season's Championship relegation battle were Morton, who could be set for another season of struggle based on how their League Cup campaign has gone.

Ian Murray's side have lost all three of their games in Group F without scoring and could be undone by group leaders Inverness CT, who can guarantee their progress with a victory at Cappielow.

Montrose vs Spartans

Montrose are a perfect three wins from three in Group B, including an eye-catching victory over top-flight Dundee United, and they should have far too much for a Spartans side who have lost all three of their matches.

Douglas Samuel's side are perhaps still reeling after narrowly missing out on promotion from League Two last season and they have little to play for ahead of this clash with third-tier opposition.

Stenhousemuir vs Livingston

There is plenty riding on this Group E contest, as a win for either Stenhousemuir or Livingston will see them top the section, and there is plenty of value in siding with Stenny, who have former Livi boss Marvin Bartley in the dugout.

These two sides will be in the same division this term and Stenny are still riding the crest of a wave after last season's promotion, even after losing manager Gary Naysmith to Ayr. Bartley is unbeaten in his three games since taking charge and will be keen to get one over his former club.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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