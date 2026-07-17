Football accumulator tips for Saturday, July 18: Back our acca at 6-1

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The World Cup is almost over but the domestic action is starting to gather pace and the Scottish League Cup group stage continues with another 16 fixtures, including the clash between Premiership side Aberdeen and Championship outfit Arbroath.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, July 18th

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

St Mirren to beat Cove Rangers

Raith to beat Hamilton

Aberdeen to beat Queen's Park

Dundee United to beat Arbroath

Total odds: @ 6-1 with Paddy Power

Odds correct at time of publication

Cove Rangers vs St Mirren

St Mirren started their Group C campaign with a 4-0 victory away to Dumbarton and they can follow with a win at third-tier Cove Rangers, who are also on maximum points.

Hamilton vs Raith

Raith are the pace-setters in Group H, having taken four points from two games, and they should be too strong for Hamilton, who started with a narrow 1-0 victory at Peterhead.

Aberdeen vs Queen's Park

Aberdeen began their Group A schedule with a routine 2-0 triumph at Brora Rangers and they can pass a tougher challenge at home to sectional leaders Queen's Park. The visitors have taken six points from two matches, but this is a much tougher task.

Dundee United vs Arbroath

Dundee United suffered a surprise 1-0 loss away to Montrose, but they remain hopeful of progress from Group B and can repair some of the damage by defeating Championship side Arbroath at Tannadice Park.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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