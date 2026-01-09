FA Cup accumulator tips for Saturday January 10: Back our acca at 5-1 with bet365

It's FA Cup third-round weekend and there is a stack of action to enjoy on Saturday as Chelsea head for the Valley to face Charlton and Newcastle and Bournemouth meet at St James' Park.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and put together a Saturday fourfold which pays out at almost 5-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Ipswich to beat Blackpool @ 3-10 with bet365



Southampton to beat Doncaster @ 4-5 with bet365



Birmingham to beat Cambridge @ 3-4 with bet365



Chelsea to beat Charlton @ 19-50 with bet365

Total odds: @ 4.65-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Ipswich vs Blackpool

Ipswich have won five of their last seven Championship matches as they bid to chase down Coventry at the top of the second-tier table and the Suffolk side are showing their class after a slow start to the campaign. Blackpool are deep in a League One battle and the Tangerines are unlikely to cause an upset here.

Doncaster v Southampton

Southampton's second-tier progress has stalled, but the Saints can progress in the FA Cup at Doncaster. Donny have lost five of their last six League One matches and Rovers are struggling at the wrong end of the third-tier table.

Cambridge vs Birmingham

Birmingham snapped a seven-game winless run when beating Championship leaders Coventry 3-2 last weekend and the success over the Sky Blues is a more accurate reflection of Chris Davies's side. Blues have the quality to win at Cambridge.

Charlton vs Chelsea

Chelsea's efforts when picking up a 1-1 draw at Manchester City last weekend can excuse the midweek defeat to Fulham and the Blues' deep squad can avoid any scares at the Valley.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

