Football accumulator tips for Saturday, February 21: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

There are three Premier League matches to enjoy on Saturday afternoon, with Aston Villa hosting Leeds, Chelsea taking on Burnley and Brentford clashing with Brighton before West Ham vs Bournemouth and Manchester City vs Newcastle in the evening.

There is also plenty of EFL action to get stuck into and football tipster Jamie Griffith has picked out a top tip in each of England's top four divisions to create a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Brentford to beat Brighton

Middlesbrough to beat Oxford

Stockport to beat Wigan

Chesterfield to beat Crawley

Total odds: @ 9.4-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Brentford vs Brighton

A six-game winless run means Brighton are edging ever closer to joining the Premier League relegation battle and they are likely to be thrown further into danger by in-form Brentford.

The Bees battled well to draw 1-1 with leaders Arsenal in their last league outing. That shock stalemate followed impressive wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle, and it is hard to see the Seagulls enjoying their trip to the capital.

Middlesbrough vs Oxford

Monday’s 3-1 loss to Championship title rivals Coventry saw Middlesbrough surrender top spot but they had been in fine form before that defeat, scoring 12 goals while winning their previous five games, and they should bounce back against struggling Oxford.

The Yellows’ winless streak was extended to five with last Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Sunderland and given they failed to score in four of those games, they look set to be up the creek without a paddle at the Riverside.

Stockport vs Wigan

Wigan snapped a five-game losing sequence when beating Luton at home on Wednesday but their last two away games resulted in 6-1 and 4-0 drubbings at Peterborough and Wigan, so a trip to promotion-chasing Stockport looks too tough a test.

The Hatters are unbeaten in six home games, winning five times in that run, and are 19 points better off than the relegation-threatened Latics.

Crawley vs Chesterfield

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with MK Dons gave Crawley’s survival hopes a needed boost but consistency has been hard to come by for Scott Lindsey’s side and there is no guarantee they will build on that result against Chesterfield.

Crawley had lost their previous three matches to nil and lack the quality of the promotion-chasing Spireites, who are unbeaten in five games and have beaten talented Salford and Bristol Rovers teams in their last two away outings.

