Football accumulator tips for Saturday December 13: Back our acca at 7-1 with bet365

There are four Premier League games on Saturday but they are intriguing clashes, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all in action. There is also a full slate of action from the EFL on an action-packed day.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 7-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Bolton to beat Exeter @ 4-9 with bet365



Coventry to beat Bristol City @ 13-20 with bet365



Middlesbrough to beat QPR @ 10-11 with bet365



Fulham to beat Burnley @ 10-11 with bet365

Total odds: @ 7.68-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Bolton vs Exeter

Bolton have drawn too many games to be in the automatic promotion places in League One but they have lost only three of their 18 games and have been rock-solid at home this season, winning six and drawing three of their nine games in their own back yard.

They face an Exeter side who are the worst travellers in the division, losing seven of their nine away games, and it's hard to see anything but a Wanderers win.

Coventry vs Bristol City

Coventry have wobbled in the Championship title race, dropping points in their last two games against Ipswich and Preston. Those were both on the road, however, and the return home should bring about a return to winning ways too as they host Bristol City.

The Robins' form has been very patchy. They have just two wins from their last eight games and look unlikely to get much out of a Sky Blues team who have won seven of their nine home matches.

Middlesbrough vs QPR

Kim Hellberg has really hit the ground running as Middlesbrough manager with three wins on the spin against Derby, Hull and Charlton. Boro are right in the title mix and are fancied to get the better of QPR to continue their good recent run.

The R's have suffered some heavy defeats on their travels this season, losing 3-1 to Norwich, 7-1 to Coventry and 3-2 to Plymouth. The hosts' Morgan Whittaker has five goals in his last five games and could inflict more misery on the Hoops.

Burnley vs Fulham

Burnley have lost six games in a row and look unlikely to arrest their slide as they take on Fulham. The Cottagers have already beaten both other promoted teams, as well as getting the better of Wolves, Tottenham and Brentford this season.

Marco Silva's side are fancied to come out on top against a Clarets outfit who have scored just five times in seven home matches.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

