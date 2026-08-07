Football accumulator tips for Saturday, August 8: Back our acca at 6-1

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The first round of the EFL Cup is usually a midweek affair after the Football League season has started but this year it kickstarts the campaign and there are 29 matches on Saturday to provide plenty of punting opportunities.

Aberdeen's thrilling win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership helped last Saturday's acca win at 9-1 and Aaron Ashley has put together an EFL Cup fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, August 8

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Burnley to beat Notts County

Cardiff to beat Swindon

Grimsby to beat Blackpool

Salford to beat Shrewsbury

Total odds: @ 6-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Burnley vs Notts County

Last season Burnley suffered relegation from the Premier League while Notts County triumphed in the League Two playoffs, but there should still be a big gap in terms of quality at Turf Moor.

The Clarets will want to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking and new manager Nicky Hayen still has a strong squad to work with including Zian Flemming, Hannibal Mejbri, and Marcus Edwards.

Notts County boss Martin Paterson has been open in his assessment that his team are starting the season undercooked and they have been unable to keep hold of their two top scorers from last season in Alassana Jatta and Matthew Dennis.

Cardiff vs Swindon

It took Cardiff only one season to seal their Championship return following their second-placed finish to Lincoln and the gulf of two divisions between them and Swindon should be evident in Wales.

The Bluebirds defeated Swindon 2-1 in the first round of last season's EFL Cup and they should repeat the feat with even more stability under Brian Barry-Murphy.

Swindon finished ninth in League Two last term and they may struggle to live with a Cardiff side who were 4-1 winners over a strong Roma side in their final pre-season outing.

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Grimsby vs Blackpool

Grimsby knocked out Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday on their way to the fourth round of last season's EFL Cup and they can record a first-round upset against Blackpool.

The Mariners will hope to challenge for promotion in League Two, having lost only four of their final 25 games last season to secure a playoff berth, and they look better prepared than their visitors for the start of the campaign.

Blackpool have lost to nil against Tranmere, Barrow and Port Vale in pre-season and they may take time to adjust to life without leading marksman Ashley Fletcher following his move to Huddersfield.

Salford vs Shrewsbury

Salford have splashed the cash after last season's League Two playoff final defeat to Notts County and as a result have been well backed into 5-1 favouritism for the title.

The Ammies have worked wonders to sign prolific forward Macaulay Langstaff from Millwall while Luke Molyneux from Doncaster and Abraham Odoh from Peterborough are two other eye-catching piece of business.

In finishing fourth in League Two last season, Salford were 32 points better off than Shrewsbury and the Shropshire side lost 15 of their 23 away games.

Read more from the Racing Post:

Colchester vs Southampton: No slip-ups expected from slick Saints



Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action

EFL Cup: Clarets should power past County

William Hill Scottish Premiership predictions: Buddies may struggle to stop free-scoring Saints

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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