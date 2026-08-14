Football accumulator tips for Saturday, August 15: Back our acca at 12-1

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It is the first Saturday of the 2026-27 EFL season and there is a packed schedule of matches in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Football tipster James Milton has studied the 3pm kick-offs and put together a fourfold which pays out at 12-1 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, August 15

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Norwich to beat West Brom

Portsmouth to beat QPR

Bradford to beat Peterborough

Huddersfield to beat AFC Wimbledon

Total odds: @ 12-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Norwich vs West Brom

Norwich soared up the Championship table after Philippe Clement's arrival last season and they kicked off the new campaign with an impressive 4-1 home win over MK Dons in the EFL Cup.

The Canaries should delight their fans at Carrow Road again when they face Championship rivals West Brom, who finished just one place above the relegation zone in 2025-26.

Portsmouth vs QPR

Portsmouth lost 6-1 at QPR in March but John Mousinho's men should be backed to avenge that defeat at Fratton Park.

Pompey finished last season strongly, beating promoted Ipswich and playoff finalists Middlesbrough in April, while QPR lost their last four games.

Bradford vs Peterborough

Bradford's outstanding home form powered them to a fourth-placed finish in League One and they are solid favourites to take three points against Peterborough.

The Bantams dominated last weekend's 2-0 EFL Cup win over Rochdale at Valley Parade and Peterborough won only one of their last 15 games in 2025-26 – a run that started with February's 2-0 defeat at Bradford.

Huddersfield vs AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon did well to stay in League One last season but they face another challenging campaign in the third division, beginning with Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.

The Terriers finished ninth last term and have strengthened their squad, bringing in talented midfielders Archie Collins and Ethan Brierley as well as exciting Dutch winger Derensili Sanches Fernandes.

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Read more top acca tips for Saturday:

Both teams to score acca predictions

Jack Ogalbe has a 26-1 selection for the 12.30pm kick-offs

Saturday's European acca tips: Our 18-1 acca from across the continent

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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