Football accumulator tips for Saturday, August 1: Back our acca at 9-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The William Hill Scottish Premiership is back and the headline fixture on Saturday comes from Pittodrie as last year's title protagonists Hearts face a difficult trip to Aberdeen.

Joe Champion has studied the coupon and included that match in a Saturday fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with William Hill .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, August 1

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Morton to beat Partick

Livingston to beat Queen's Park

East Kilbride to beat Queen of the South

Aberdeen to beat Hearts

Total odds: @ 9.17-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Morton vs Partick Thistle

Patrick are well fancied in the Championship ante-post markets and can lay down an early marker with victory at Morton.

The visitors had a fruitful League Cup campaign, scoring 13 goals from four matches and picking up wins over Brechin and Forfar, while Morton lost all four fixtures without scoring a goal.

Livingston vs Queen's Park

Livingston were relegated from the Premiership last season but they are among the favourites to win the Championship title and can stamp their class on this clash with Queen's Park.

Livi won their last League Cup home match 8-0 against Forfar, and while Queen's Park are a stronger outfit, they found life tough on their travels in the second half of last season.

East Kilbride vs Queen of the South

East Kilbride showed plenty of attacking endeavour in a mixed League Cup campaign, beating Dunfermline 3-0 and Dumbarton 5-3, while also suffering a 3-2 loss to Cove Rangers and a 4-3 defeat to St Mirren.

Their attacking firepower should allow them to outgun Queen of the South, who look more likely to be fighting it out at the wrong end of the table this season.

Aberdeen vs Hearts

Hearts came so close to a dream title win last term, but they are facing a rebuild under new coach Wouter Vrancken and things did not start positively in Champions League qualifying as they lost 6-0 on aggregate to Sturm Graz.

The Jambos have a dismal record away to Aberdeen – they have lost 11 and won none of their last 14 at Pittodrie, and their hosts should be full of confidence after winning all four League Cup matches.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Falkirk vs St Mirren predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Aberdeen vs Hearts predictions, 11-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Scottish betting tips and predictions: Jags too strong for struggling Ton

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.